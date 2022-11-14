“Limitless” trailer: Chris Hemsworth faces toughest challenges

Marvel star Chris Hemsworth stars in a new teaser for the upcoming series.

Chris Hemsworth is getting ready to put his mental, physical, and emotional strength to the test, in a new teaser for the upcoming Limitless series on Disney+ and National Geographic.

The Marvel star will push himself beyond his wildest expectations in the project, which debuts on the streaming platform on Wednesday, November 16.

The series will look at how people may take the essential steps to live longer and more satisfying lives.

The Thor star says he’ll be “taking on six of the toughest challenges,” pushing himself as far as his body would allow, in the teaser.

As Hemsworth engages in physical tests, such being tossed into a pool while holding onto a rope floating in the air and getting ready to take his first steps over a crane between two towers, audiences get a glimpse of the danger that Hemsworth will be placing himself in.

Although just the physically demanding activities were shown in the most recent trailer, we are aware that the six-episode series will test Hemsworth’s emotional and psychological limits.

Early in October, the official teaser for the series provided a better breakdown of the episodes and presented the specialists who will assist Hemsworth in his search for wellness.

In the movie “Stress-Proof,” the actor will walk between buildings in a life-threatening situation with the assistance of psychologist Modupe Akinola, who will tell him that his worry is all in his brain.

Together with his equally bulked-up brothers, Liam and Luke Hemsworth, the trio will investigate the health advantages of immersion in cold water in the upcoming film “Shock.”

Hemsworth will attempt to fast for four days in “Fasting” with the assistance of Dr. Peter Attia, which will support his instincts to hunt for food on the Great Barrier Reef.

Ross Edgley, a legend of extreme sports, will support Hemsworth as he attempts to climb the 100-foot rope in the upcoming movie “Strength.”

Hemsworth will go full Man vs. Wild in “Memory,” relying on his head to find his way out of the bush without the use of a map or GPS.

This is on the more mental side of things (not that the physical hurdles aren’t equally mental). Last but not least, “Acceptance” will continue Hemsworth’s glimpse into the future in which he will exchange his muscular build for an ageing costume that will help simulate the challenges posed by growing older.

In addition to Hemsworth and Ben Grayson for Wild State and Jane Root, Arif Nurmohamed, and Ruth Shurman of Nutopia, the project is executive produced by Academy Award-nominated director Darren Aronofsky and Ari Handel under their Protozoa banner. Matt Renner and Bengt Anderson from National Geographic complete the group.

When the six-part series debuts on Disney+ on November 16, you can watch Hemsworth challenge his body and mind by viewing the most recent teaser for Limitless down below.

Some motivation to start your week off right, courtesy of @ChrisHemsworth.#LimitlessWithChrisHemsworth is streaming this Wednesday, only on #DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/wYkf4bXAcK — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) November 13, 2022

