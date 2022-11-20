Lollywood meets Bollywood at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night

Fahad Mustafa touches Govinda’s feet at Filmfare Middle East
Pakistani talent has begun to spread its wings and pursue some international...
Internationally, Pakistani talent is gaining a lot of traction. After years of effort, Pakistani artists’ efforts to revive the business have finally paid off. The honoring of Pakistani actors Sajal Aly, Humayun Saeed, and Fahad Mustafa at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night last night was another fantastic occasion in this regard. Since celebrities from both India and Pakistan attended the event, we saw actors Ranveer Singh, Govinda, and Janhvi Kapoor as well as comedian Bharti Singh. These are the key events from the event.
The victory of Humayun Saeed and the “Main India Bhi Jaonga” moment. Here is Humayun’s speech after receiving his honor:
Humayun Saeed is having a great year. His movie London Nahi Jaunga received positive reviews and did well at the box office. The Filmfare Middle East Achiever’s Night honored him when he went on to star in the Netflix series The Crown.
He also enjoyed teasing Bharti Singh, to whom he made the following promise: Main India Bhi Jaonga.
Win for Fahad Mustafa and friendship with Govinda and Ranveer Singh.
Fahad Mustafa said that Govinda has always been an inspiration to him and that it is a privilege to be on stage alongside him today. Additionally, after receiving his honor, he met Ranveer Singh:
Speech by Sajal Aly at the Awards Ceremony and Meeting Janhvi Kapoor
Sajal Aly said she owed a debt of gratitude to Humayun Saeed, who years ago saw potential in her and gave her a break in the business. She and her brother Aly Syed took a photo with Ranveer Singh after having a sweet moment with him.
The Aly siblings can be seen here star-struck:
The events of the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night are described below.
She also got to know Janhvi Kapoor. When Sajal collaborated with Janhvi’s late mother Sri Devi on the movie Mom: Mom, the two actresses grew close.
Janhvi also expressed her happiness at finally running across Sajal again:
