‘Longlegs’, a horror thriller is starred and produced by Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage is returning to the horror genre with a new film.

He has previously worked in genre with Face/Off and Leaving Las Vegas.

The movie is described as a psychological thriller.

Oscar-winner with the horror film ‘Longlegs’ from Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan’s C2 Motion Picture Group, Nicolas Cage is making a comeback to the genre.

According to source, this latest stop in his strange career trajectory is described as a psychological thriller in the style of other vintage Hollywood movies. In addition to playing the lead role, Cage will also work as a producer for Saturn Films.

Although the specifics of the plot are currently unknown, Cage has a lot of experience working in the horror genre.

In the latter stages of his career, Cage has essentially made whatever movies he wants since becoming a star in movies like The Rock, Face/Off, and Leaving Las Vegas, for which he won his Academy Award.

He has acted in a number of strange projects, including the H. P. Lovecraft adaptation Color Out of Space, Willy’s Wonderland, and Prisoners of the Ghostland.

However, his performance in Panos Cosmatos’ vivid and gory Mandy stands out as one of the best of his career, earning him a Saturn nomination.

Additionally, Cage enters Longlegs on the heels of two enormous hits that are very different from one another: the meta and comedic The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and the intensely dramatic Pig.

Additionally, he was in the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Butcher’s Crossing. He will next be seen in the comedic horror film Renfield in the role of the original vampire Dracula.

Osgood Perkins, who both wrote and directed the movie, is the author of Longlegs. With his most recent on-screen and in the director’s chair experiences occurring under Jordan Peele, he has experience working on both sides of the camera in the horror genre.

In addition to directing an episode of the director’s Emmy-nominated The Twilight Zone reboot, he made a brief appearance in his most recent horror hit, Nope. Gretel & Hansel, a 2020 adaptation of The Brothers Grimm starring Sophia Lillis, was also the brainchild of Perkins.

Several horror industry veterans, including Dan Kagan (Significant Other), Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Insidious), Chris Ferguson (Child’s Play), and Caplan, are working with Cage on the production end (The End We Start From). Under Automatik, executive producers include Fred Berger of La La Land and former Joker pro

ducer Cloth. In addition to producing the movie, C2 Motion Picture Group is also financing it.

Longlegs will start shooting some time in 2023.