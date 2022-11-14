Louis Tomlinson breaks his arm, sends message to fans

He posted pictures of his X-rays, which revealed the fracture in his arm.

Louis Tomlinson, of One Direction, said in a statement to his followers that he fell and injured his arm “very badly” during his New York City concert. Find out what is reducing his suffering.

The most unanticipated change occurred in Louis Tomlinson’s evening.

The One Direction singer sustained a serious arm injury on November 11 after giving a performance at New York City’s Irving Plaza.

On November 12, Louis, who is presently promoting his new album Faith in the Future, wrote to his followers on Twitter and Instagram “The show last night in New York was incredible. Unfortunately on the way back I’ve managed to fall and break my right arm pretty badly.”

Louis uploaded pictures of his X-rays, which revealed the fracture in his arm, along with his note.

A “gutted” Louis stated that he will postpone an in-store signing that was scheduled for this week due to his injuries, adding that “New dates will be revealed very soon.”

The 30-year-old musician expressed regret to his audience for the change in schedule as he wrapped up his statement.

Louis went back to Twitter the next day and gushed, “The support for Faith in the Future has been incredible!! Easing the pain of my broken arm haha!”

Louis spoke candidly about his new song in an interview with The Telegraph only days before breaking his arm. “I can imagine some of these songs being on albums by bands I would have listened to as a kid,” he said.

After One Direction, “It took me a second to find my feet after One Direction, and realize I need to be brave enough to embrace what I love.”

And even though Louis and the other members of One Direction are having success as solo performers, he still has a vague idea of a comeback in the future.

“When you look at it on paper, it’s like, ‘How the f–k’s it all gonna fit back together?’ We’re all making very different music, doing our own thing, all busy all the time,” he said. Advertisement “So I don’t see anything happening for at least another 10 years, but you never know. It looks pretty jumbled. But I think there is a world where it all kind of fits together.” Also Read Louis Tomlinson Reveals Why Harry Styles’ Success Bothered Him Louis Tomlinson's view of Harry Styles varies throughout the night. The One...

