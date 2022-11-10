Louis Tomlinson Reveals Why Harry Styles’ Success Bothered Him

Louis Tomlinson’s view of Harry Styles varies throughout the night.

Louis Tomlinson’s view of Harry Styles varies throughout the night. The One Direction veteran, 30, confessed how he felt about the actor’s success after the band split in 2016.

“Initially, that bothered me,” he told The Telegraph. “I didn’t know where to position myself, so I looked to other band members. Harry’s success isn’t shocking since he’s a contemporary star.”

Harry’s House isn’t simply a musician like Louis, Zayn, Liam, and Niall. “His film and tour are amazing,” he stated. “Figuring out my position takes time. Harry’s my brother, dude. I’m proud of him.”

And Harry’s success wasn’t the only thing that Louis had trouble with. When the band broke up, he had to figure out how to make his own sound.

He said, “It was a little scary.” “I had just reached a point where I really felt like I had found my rhythm, was having fun writing songs, and had figured out where I fit in that band. Then they say, “Okay, now we’re going to take a break.” So I was a little bit spoiled because I was angry.” The five of them now help each other with their solo careers.

The “Bigger Than Me” singer said, “I’m sure the boys will text me when the album comes out.” “We’re good like that, we check in on each other. Niall and I ran into each other at Glastonbury. Even though we hadn’t talked in a year, it was like nothing had changed.”

He also said, “This bond we have in One Direction is forever because we’ve been through so much together.” Faith in the Future, Louis’s second album, comes out on Nov. 11.