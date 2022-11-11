Love Is Blind women defends Zanab Jaffrey after she accused ex-fiancé

Love Is Blind woman defends Zanab Jaffrey after she accused ex-fiancé.

Zanab Jaffrey accused her ex-fiance, Cole Barnett, of body shaming. The Love Is Blind women fiercely backed her, and they have not wavered during the season 3 reunion.

“I will not offer an apology. The 32-year-old London native’s social media post regarding the breakup was reposted by Alexa Alfia on Instagram Story on Thursday, November 10. “There are a lot of reasons why we stood by her,” Alexa Alfia added. We were together virtually every day, therefore I won’t listen to advice from somebody who wasn’t there.

The 27-year-old Alexa said, “There are two sides to every story, and I stand by what I said. The clementine tale is unimportant.

Season 3 of Love Is Blind saw the engagement of 27-year-olds Zanab and Cole. The flight attendant decided to call off their wedding at the finale, which aired earlier this month, after a tumultuous journey together.

Prior to the season 3 finale, she spoke exclusively to Us Weekly. “I tried to be very explicit at the altar [about] exactly why I was leaving and why it was a no,” she said. It was attributed to my negative attitude, lack of sweetness, lack of engaging dialogue, and passive aggression. They questioned the state of my mind. I tried very hard to inform him, so.

During an appearance on the season 3 reunion, which debuted on Netflix on Wednesday, November 9, Zanab reiterated her reasons for breaking up with Cole and claimed that he body shamed her throughout their relationship.

It was Zanab’s “saving grace” that a lot of the footage from Wednesday’s episode was not displayed, she claimed, adding, “The pushing food away from me, the asking me if I’m going to eat it, the trying to persuade me to get a salad, the daily comments about my face and my physique were not utilized.” And that’s excellent because you are now rejecting it and calling me a liar in front of all of these people, proving that it truly did protect you.

“I believe there were a lot of off-camera events. He’s kind of likeable when you watch it and consider what I already know. During the reunion, Alexa, who wed Brennon Lemieux in the season 3 finale, admitted that it was difficult since she thought Zay was such an amazing, amazing woman.

Zanab Jaffrey continued by describing one specific argument in which Cole appeared to question her decision to consume two clementines. When the deleted sequence from the conclusion was broadcast on Netflix, it led several viewers to question Zanab’s version of what happened. Since then, the Texas-based realtor has persisted in sticking to her version of events. On Thursday, she said on Instagram that Love Is Blind fans have “different triggers” than she does.

The season 3 finale’s Matt Bolton’s wife Colleen Reed added her two cents, saying she “forever” stands by her friend.

Cole hasn’t spoken on the consequences from the cuties controversy, but he is sorry about how his actions made Zaneb feel. Before the season finale aired on the streaming service, he told Us, “I sure hope I didn’t break her self-confidence.” But I can definitely understand where she’s coming from and why she could have felt that way.

See how Zanab is being supported by the Love Is Blind ladies by scrolling down.



Alexa posted on Instagram Story, “I don’t like bullies and I will always stand for people that are in the right.” “Seeing how low and repulsive the internet can be is very distressing. I sincerely hope you feel better after making such terrible remarks.

The ballet dancer reposted Zanab’s social media statement on Thursday with the caption “Forever standing with you, Zae.” Zanab’s open letter to Cole was also posted by the Pilates instructor via Instagram Story.