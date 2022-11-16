Love Island USA’s Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray Break Up

Jesse Bray and Deb Chubb have ended their relationship.

The couple were together on season four of “Love Island USA”.

They left the island together, but parted ways when he moved to California.

Advertisement

Jesse Bray and Deb Chubb have ended their relationship.

The fourth season of Love Island USA contestants who won third place on the Peacock series together and left the island apart have called it quits. Deb announced the news on her Instagram Story on November 15.

“I just wanted to let you all know that Jesse and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways,” she wrote. “We have decided that we work better as friends and will always have love and respect for each other.”

Looking back on their relationship, Deb explained she will continue to think fondly of their journey.

“We will always cherish our memories and time together as we went through this incredible experience,” she added. “We are so grateful for all of the love and support and hope you will continue to support us in our individual journeys.”

Deb acknowledged Jesse’s move to California, where she now resides, when asked what caused their breakup, but claimed that their proximity did not necessarily result in a closer relationship.

Advertisement

“We were hopeful that being closer geographically would help our relationship grow stronger,” she continued, “but realized we’re better off being friends who will support eachother in this next chapter of our lives.”

Deb’s post—which Jesse shared to his own Instagram Story Nov. 15—comes after she exclusively told all about how they were trying to make it work in California. She noted that although he is in the same state, he still lives an hour away from her.

“He moved in with one of his friends,” she told E! News Nov. 12. “He’s getting adjusted and we’re all trying to figure out our next career moves. It’s hard to see each other all the time, but we’re doing good.”

Even though Jesse and Deb’s relationship ended, she admitted that being on Love Island gave her a lot of advice on how to handle relationships better.

Advertisement “I always thought of it as relationship bootcamp,” she said. “I went into the villa saying, ‘I need to learn how to stand up for myself and speak what I want and tell a man what I need from him.’ Then I find myself in situations where I find myself having to do those things.” Also Read Love Island USA Is Back: How to Stream Love Island USA For Free With new singles, a new host, and a new network, Love Island...