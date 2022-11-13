Lupita Nyong’o says speaking Spanish was a gift

Lupita Nyong’o plays Nakia in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Lupita was born in Mexico City to Kenyan parents. Chadwick Boseman played Black Panther.

The movie just earned $84 million at the box office. It’s the second-biggest opening of the year.

Black Panther’s legacy transcends screens. It’s the first mainstream superhero picture to include a Black hero and powerful Black women. It also incorporated African culture into the storyline, something rarely seen in superhero films. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is better. It does what its predecessor accomplished easily and highlights Mesoamerican culture. Namor (Tenoch Huerta Meja), ruler of the great underwater realm Talokan, draws largely from Mayan culture.

The decision to broaden cultural influence allowed room for Lupita Nyong’o to integrate Spanish into her role, more specifically, when her character Nakia goes digging for information on Namor and his underwater empire. Nyong’o, who was born in Mexico City to Kenyan parents, hailed the opportunity as a “gift” during an interview . “I was so excited about it,” she said. “It was just a straight gift. And I was very, very happy to do it… I’ve always wanted to work in Spanish and never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that that opportunity would come in Black Panther.” On a personal note, Nyong’o explained that the film “represents different sides of my heritage.” “Being born in Mexico and having that Mesoamerican culture represented, it’s something that’s very close to me,” she added.

Chadwick Boseman, who played Black Panther, was likewise thrilled to see the franchise promote different cultures. Ryan Coogler told Boseman about the Talokan and he was “very enthusiastic” Coogler: “He was excited about it.” “We originally discussed include indigenous Americans in the film at a Los Feliz restaurant. ‘They’ll never see this coming,’ he smWith pressure from all across the world to pay tribute to Boseman while yet allowing for the transfer of the Black Panther mantle, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had a difficult assignment ahead of it. According to Collider’s Ross Bonaime, the movie explores “loss and legacy in one of the MCU’s best phase 4 films,” so far the response is positive. The movie just earned $84 million at the Friday box office, making it the second-biggest opening of the year.iled. Amazing.'”

