Mahira Khan and Quick Style collaborate for classical dance video

Articles
Quick Style is a popular Norwegian dance group that has once again captivated the internet with another dance video. This time, they are joined by Lollywood star Mahira Khan.

Quick Style can be seen dancing with Mahira to her song “Morey Saiyaan.” Mahira began the dance with some classical moves, and then Quick Style joined her and performed the classical steps.

Have a look:

The video has received thousands of views and likes. “You guys represent the world..White+Black+Asian+Indian all are dancing in one rhythm..that’s the future of humanity..god bless this kind of friendship,” an Instagram user wrote.

