Mahira Khan and Quick Style collaborate for classical dance video

Quick Style is a popular Norwegian dance group that has once again captivated the internet with another dance video. This time, they are joined by Lollywood star Mahira Khan.

Quick Style can be seen dancing with Mahira to her song “Morey Saiyaan.” Mahira began the dance with some classical moves, and then Quick Style joined her and performed the classical steps.

Have a look:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood) Advertisement

The video has received thousands of views and likes. “You guys represent the world..White+Black+Asian+Indian all are dancing in one rhythm..that’s the future of humanity..god bless this kind of friendship,” an Instagram user wrote.

Also Read Norway Quick Style Dance Performers Usher to Kala Chashma Quick Style, a Norwegian dance team, has once again captivated the internet...