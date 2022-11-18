Mahira Khan receives best actress award at Indian film festival

Mahira Khan is the top Lollywood actress in Pakistan and has added another gem to her collection by winning the Best Actress – Short Film prize at the Indus Valley International Film Festival, which was held in New Delhi, India.

“This award goes out to all the ladies who are silently suffering from post-marital depression, our society doesn’t talk about it, we consider such topics as taboos and yet here we are. I’m glad that this role touched the audiences’ heart, it’s one of the roles which shall stay close to my heart forever.”

The Humsafar actor added in a press release, “I would like to thank my dear friend Shehryar Munawar for believing in me and the entire team of See Prime specially Seemeen Naveed for providing us with this platform.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui (@sheheryarmunawar) Advertisement

Prince Charming, directed by actress Sheheryar Munawar and starring Mahira Khan and Zahid Ahmed, made news before. In the short video, post-marital depression is discussed.

In 12 minutes, Munawar’s feature film debut conveys the marooned reality of an otherwise “stable” relationship. This reality initially appears misdirected because the movie suggests an extramarital relationship to represent an unhappy woman’s attempt to inject some color into her life.

Also Read “Mahira Khan’s Punjabi accent is terrible in “The Legend of Maula Jatt,”says Meera The leading lady in Lollywood are notorious for fighting, and this time,...