  • Malaika Arora clarifies ‘I said yes’ post, launches Moving In with Malaika
  • Malaika Arora took to social media and clarified.
  • The show will stream on December 5 onwards.
  • Earlier, many fans believed Malaika might have hinted about her engagement to boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.
Malaika Arora went on social media to explain her “I said yes” post, which got people talking about her engagement. Malaika wrote in a new post,“I said YES to @disneyplushotstar for my new reality show #HotstarSpecials #MovinginwithMalaika where you will get to see me up close and personal, like never before. Umm, wait, what did you guys think I was talking about? ”  The show will start to stream on December 5.

Before, a lot of Malaika’s fans thought she might have dropped hints that she was going to marry boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Now reacting to the news of the show, a fan wrote, “RIP to those who thought she said yes to Arjun Kapoor.” “I thought you said yes to Arjun Sir for marriage,” added another one.

Malaika wrote, “I said YES to @disneyplushotstar for my new reality show #HotstarSpecials #MovinginwithMalaika where you will get to see me up close and personal, like never before 😉. Umm, wait, what did you guys think I was talking about? Streaming from 5th Dec.”

 

In a statement, Malaika talked about how excited she was for the show. She said, “For the longest time, the world has viewed me through the lens of social media. But this time I am excited to shake that up a bit. With this show, I want to break that barrier between me and my fans and invite them into my world through Moving In With Malaika. It will be a fun ride as I take everyone along with me exploring my day to day life with some of my closest family and friends. I am exhilarated to kick start this new venture and delighted to collaborate with Disney+ Hotstar on this.”

