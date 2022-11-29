Malaika Arora set to share glimpse of her life on her reality show

Malaika Arora is set to share a glimpse of her life on her reality show.

Malaika can be seen filming for the show’s introduction in the promo.

Malaika is one of the most well-known divas in Bollywood.

Through her new reality series “Moving In With Malaika,” Malaika Arora is all set to give fans a peek into her life. On December 5, the show will make its debut on Disney+ Hotstar.

A few days ago, Malaika published a trailer in which she responded sassily to people who were making fun of her age, appearance, love life, and other things. She responded to the trolls by saying that she would give them something fresh to discuss. Malaika just posted a new reality show trailer where she made fun of her acting career, her first-world issues, and much more!

Malaika can be seen filming for the show’s introduction in the promo. She said, “Wait, wait, wait,” as a voiceover presented her as the “top Bollywood female actor. leading lady actors? Housefull hai na 2 dekhi? Do Kuchh aur Bol! When she is introduced as “India’s most adored star,” Malaika stops and says, “Wait a minute. popular celebrity? I encounter abuse for merely moving. Guys, we need to say something else.

When Malaika heard about her unfathomable “hardships” and “struggles” in the promo, she responded, “Guys, Malaika hu, Malala nahi. Everyone is aware of how first-world my issues are. Please keep it authentic; reality show it is. After being introduced as “the youth icon” and “the pride of the nation,” she criticized the script and chose to introduce herself independently.

“I’ve got this, you know. I’ll give everyone something new to speak about—fans, friends, and ex-friends alike. The time has come to get really near and personal, she remarked. “Shall we get real? After all, it is a reality program,” commented Malaika while posting the newest Moving In With Malaika teaser. Watch the video down below.

One of the many famous friends that Malaika has who will be included on the show was exclusively revealed few weeks ago. Farah Khan. Malaika is one of the most well-known divas in Bollywood and has a wide circle of acquaintances, according to a source.

For “Moving In With Malaika,” they will all be expressing their support. Farah Khan is the most recent celebrity with whom the show’s producers have been in contact and who may appear on the program. Such incredible names on the show would be very fascinating.

