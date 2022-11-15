Malia & Sasha Obama share house in Los Angeles, Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama said that Malia & Sasha Obama share a house in Los Angeles.

Michelle said that her girls weren’t close when they were younger.

Morrison had expressed her guilt for speaking to her children.

Advertisement

Malia & Sasha Obama, Michelle Obama’s kids, have reportedly moved in together and are now living together in a house in Los Angeles.

The former first lady remembered the day the sisters invited her and the 61-year-old former president Barack Obama to their “place” when speaking with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the Today show on Monday.

When we were about to take them out to dinner, they suggested meeting them for cocktails instead. And we thought, “OK, let’s see how this turns out.” The martinis lacked some flavour. She recalled, “I don’t think they fully understood what it was.

Michelle, age 58, was, however, amused by their regulations as they requested that their parents use coasters for their beverages.

“You never used a coaster in my house,” she remarked. So you want to take care of it now that it’s your property?

Malia, 24, who works in television, and Sasha, 21, who attends USC, where Sasha met her fiance Clifton Powell Jr., a former basketball player-turned-director and the son of “Ray” star Clifton Powell, have both moved to California.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Dawit Eklund, a record producer, has reportedly been linked to Malia.

Michelle said that her girls weren’t close when they were younger while promoting her brand-new book, “The Light We Carry,” which comes out on Tuesday.

The fact that those two girls are each other’s best friends is what she adores most, she remarked.

There was a moment when they were incompatible, but I warned them, “You wait, you’re going to look across at that other person one day and you’re going to know that you two share something really unique, especially considering what you’ve been through.

Michelle added that it is what a mother would want to see them “at that place where they are each other’s support systems and they have each other’s backs.”

Michelle added that although she was involved in many projects as the first lady, raising her children well was her main responsibility. She picked up this strategy from Toni Morrison.

Advertisement

When asked what her plan would be upon entering the White House, she responded with what she believed to be a non-controversial statement: “My first duty is being’mom-in-chief.'” “How could I help anyone else if I couldn’t raise my children and make sure they survived that experience whole?”

“When things are difficult, I try to concentrate on what I can manage,” she concluded. My first responsibility was to be a good mother to my daughters, and then I could help all the girls in the world. My two, though, had to be strong first.

Morrison had expressed her guilt for speaking to her children with “a critical eye,” often urging them to straighten their clothes or correct their hair.

Kids are yearning for that light, I’ve learnt and she had learned, Michelle added. Since that is what people desire most in life, you should welcome them with joy.

Obama was originally scheduled to come on Kotb and Bush Hager’s show in May 2020, but the appearance was postponed due to COVID-19, Kotb and Bush Hager said to Page Six after the interview.

Kotb continued, “She talks about the tough times and how she’s used the skills in her toolbox to uplift people.” She comes across as quite self-assured, yet I find it interesting that she struggles with self-worth, questioning “Am I Seen?” It serves as a reminder that we are all connected.

Advertisement

Bush Hager continued, “We were all really emotional. This book serves as Mrs. Obama’s toolkit as she recovers from the pandemic. We share that sentiment because we both recall feeling excluded, inadequate, and unattractive; we have all spoken those words to ourselves in the mirror. We wish to elevate individuals like Mrs. Obama.