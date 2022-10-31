Advertisement
  Mandy Teefey, daughter Selena Gomez will not watch upcoming documentary together
Mandy Teefey, daughter Selena Gomez will not watch upcoming documentary together

Mandy Teefey, daughter Selena Gomez will not watch upcoming documentary together

Mandy Teefey, daughter Selena Gomez will not watch upcoming documentary together

Mandy Teefey with her daughter Selena Gomez

  • Mandy Teefey, the mother of Selena Gomez, says they will not be watching the new documentary.
  • She said it put her in a “head-space that you just don’t want to revisit after you’ve grown through so much”.
  • The documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, airs on November 4.
Mandy Teefey, the mother of Selena Gomez, recently revealed that she and her daughter would not watch the upcoming Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me documentary.

“It’s something that I feel, ‘cause I did a little interview in it, and I didn’t really want to do a lot,” said the Only Murders in the Building actress’ mum.

Teefey stated, “It kind of just put me in a head-space that you just don’t want to revisit after you’ve grown through so much.”

“When the time comes, and I feel like I’m ready to watch it, I’ll watch it. But what I’ve seen of it, it’s beautiful,” she remarked.

While the singer also opened up about her long-time mental health difficulties in the new documentary, the singer’s mum dished out details of how she supported her daughter suffering from despair and anxiety.

She told a media outlet, “I was able, as a parent, to be able to be supportive and alongside my husband and all of our friends.”

Teefey remarked, “Being educated on that and being able to be a support system—they have to really go through it and understand it themselves. As much as you want to understand it for them.”

“I’ve just seen Selena grow into like an amazing young woman really grounded with what she does,” she continued.

On November 4, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me will be launched on AppleTV+.

