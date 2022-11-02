Advertisement
Many discuss Meghan Markle’s British citizenship test story

Meghan Markle

  Former star of "Suits" said that both she and Prince Harry didn't know what to do on the "hard" test.
  News article that said the mother of two was having trouble studying
  According to the government website, to pass the test, a candidate must get a score of 18 out of 24, which is a 75% pass rate.
Meghan Markle talked about taking the British citizenship test, which has caused a huge debate on social media.

In the most recent episode of Archetypes, the former star of “Suits” said that both she and Prince Harry didn’t know what to do on the “hard” test.

In response to the news article that said the mother of two was having trouble studying, one person wrote on Twitter: “Just got 20/24 without studying, not that hard, and I’m not from the UK!”

According to the government website, to pass the test, a candidate must get a score of 18 out of 24, which is a 75% pass rate.

“I am not a native English speaker, but the test wasn’t difficult.” It is designed to pass. “Why does MM have to dramatise everything?”

A third version says: “That doesn’t surprise me.”

