Margot Robbie: Disney dropped female-led Pirates film

Margot Robbie was all set to star in a female-led Pirates of the Carribean movie.

Jerry Bruckheimer had revealed that two new films were in development by Disney.

The previous five Pirates films have collected more than $650 million worldwide and have a huge fan following.

Margot Robbie said that the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie is not going to happen. Disney is not making the Pirates of the Caribbean movie with women in the lead roles. Around June 2020, it was announced that Christina Hodson, who wrote the script for Birds of Prey, would write the script for a Pirates of the Caribbean movie starring Margot Robbie. The movie would be led by women.

In the interview Australian actor said, “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would’ve been really cool,” further adding that it didn’t really see the light of day from there on. “But I guess they don’t want to do it.”

Jerry Bruckheimer, who was in charge of making all of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies with Johnny Depp, said that Disney was working on two new movies. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. He had said, “We’re working on two Pirates scripts—one with her and one without.” All five Pirates movies with Johnny Depp in the lead have made more than $650 million worldwide and have a huge fan base.