Marilyn Monroe’s dress was off-limits to Kim Kardashian until Kris called

Kris Jenner saves the day. In order to cosplay Marilyn Monroe on the Met Gala red carpet in 2022, Kim Kardashian may have spent countless hours sweating at the gym and bleaching her hair, but it would not have been possible without the support of her mother.

The fans of “The Kardashians” on Hulu discovered how Jenner, 67, persuaded the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Monroe’s one-of-a-kind “bare” dress, which she wore in 1962 to sing “Happy Birthday, Mr President” to John F. Kennedy, was loaned to her daughter by the museum.

They wouldn’t have allowed me to wear this dress. Until Kris Jenner called, they weren’t even going to let me try it on,” Kardashian, 42, said in a confessional.

She continued in a pretend whiny accent, “I was like, ‘Please, Mom, if you make this happen I’ll marry you. I would have taken whatever action.

Jenner just laughed when asked how she persuaded the museum’s staff.

She said, “I can’t tell you my secrets.” You know what I say, though, if someone responds negatively: “You’re talking to the wrong person.”

While Ripley’s consented to let Kardashian borrow the gown, she was only permitted to wear it while walking the red carpet, necessitating a change of clothes on-site before she could attend the celebration.

“All of this is for maybe 10 minutes of my life… like, that’s it,” Kardashian said on the show. “Losing weight, dying the hair for 30 hours, leaving the hotel in a robe, getting there, changing on the red carpet, just walking to the red carpet, then changing again into a replica of the dress because we can’t risk sitting in it and eating dinner.”

But the drama that followed that moment on the red carpet will never go away. Her influence, however, as well as the criticism of her choice and the damage-charge allegations, will endure forever.

