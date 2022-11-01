Mark Consuelos in ‘The Girls On the Bus’ as presidential candidate

The series will explore the events surrounding an American presidential election.

Consuelos is said to play a former action movie star turned politician.

Series is partially inspired by Tim Crouse’s 1973 book The Boys on the Bus.

Mark Consuelos, the Riverdale star has been cast in a recurring role on the HBO Max political drama ‘The Girls on the Bus’.

The series will explore the political and dramatic events surrounding an American presidential election via the eyes of the journalists covering them. Consuelos is said to play a presidential candidate.

Although the series will be based on fictional events and fictional characters, it is partially inspired by Tim Crouse’s 1973 book The Boys on the Bus, about the life on the road of journalists covering the 1972 Presidential Election, and Amy Chozick’s 2018 book Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns, and One Intact Glass Ceiling, about the 2008 and 2016 elections.

Melissa Benoist will play Sadie McCarthy in The Girls on the Bus. McCarthy is a young journalist who “romanticizes” Crouse’s book and decides to leave her life behind to cover a campaign.

According to reports, the presidential candidate Consuelos would portray is a former action movie star turned politician.

After a Twitter poll revealed that 46% of Americans would vote for him regardless of party affiliation, he chooses to run for president. In addition to Carla Gugino, the series will feature Christina Elmore, Brandon Scott, Griffin Dunne, and others.

Consuelos began his acting career on the iconic soap series All My Children. He has since starred in series such as 1-800-Missing, Pitch, and Alpha House.

Consuelos has recently appeared in numerous seasons as the primary antagonist Hiram Lodge on the popular teen drama Riverdale.

He has also appeared as a guest star on American Horror Story and Only the Dead Survive.

The Girls on the Bus was written by authors Chozick and Julie Plec. Plec is an experienced television writer who has developed such series as The Vampire Diaries and The Originals.

Chozick is a journalist who travelled with Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama in 2008 and covered Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign for The New York Times.

Chozick, Plec, Rina Mimoun, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter will also serve as executive producers of The Girls on the Bus.

The release date for the HBO Max series The Girls on the Bus has not yet been confirmed, but stay tuned to Collider for any future updates.

View a trailer for the upcoming material on HBO Max and read the official description of the series below.

The Girls On The Bus focuses on Sadie McCarthy (Melissa Benoist), a journalist who romanticises Tim Crouse’s Boys on the Bus book and who threw away her entire life to cover a presidential campaign for the paper of record. Sadie hits the road and forms relationships with three female rivals, Grace (Carla Gugino), Lola (Natasha Behnam), and Kimberlyn (Natasha Behnam) (Christina Elmore). Despite their differences, the women form a new family and have front-row seats to the greatest soap opera in town: the fight for the White House.

