Martin Freeman wants to reprise “Sherlock” “I’m a script sucker”

Articles
Martin Freeman, who plays Sherlock, would be willing to play Doctor Watson again on the hit drama show.

According to sources, the Hobbit actor said about the popular show on The Jonathan Ross Show that “it’s never a completely closed door.” He did, however, state that he is unsure whether Sherlock will ever return to television.

“I don’t know,” he emphasizes. “Personally, I’m a fan of things being finite.” I like things to end. “I think it’s natural for things to end.”

But the 51-year-old is also curious about the show’s future if Steven Moffat’s popular drama series is ever brought back.

“But I’m also a sucker for a good idea and a good script,” he said. “If something comes up that persuades us all—it would have to be us all—then my door would always be open.”

