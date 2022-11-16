Advertisement
Maryam Noor looks pretty in new alluring photos

Maryam Noor, the renowned star of “Ishq Jalebi” is a stunning and youthful Pakistani actress who also works as an advocate at the Lahore High Court Bar Association. In a private family ceremony a few months ago, she got engaged to a non-artist.

The Ishq Jalebi actress looks absolutely stunning in the latest photos and received a lot of appreciation from her fans and followers.

Take a look!

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users.

Her stunning beauty will have you falling in love with her all over again. Her every look, whether in dramas, shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals. She is a talented actor who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career.

