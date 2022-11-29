Advertisement
Maryam Noor ties the knot in a dreamy Nikkah ceremony

Maryam Noor ties the knot in a dreamy Nikkah ceremony

Maryam Noor began her wedding celebrations with a magnificent and lavish mehndi ceremony. Social media is flooded with the event’s photos and videos. We can’t help but be mesmerized by this beautiful muse’s alluring appearance and fall in love with her grace and attractiveness. This post will provide a thorough analysis of her Nikkah ceremony.

Maryam has decided to dress in that gold and white attire with such spectacular embroidery. She is wearing a gold and white long frock that is heavily embellished, and her beautiful makeup in gold completes the look. This Lollywood actress posted a number of images on Instagram while wearing this traditional ensemble.

Her followers swoon over her because of her green eye makeup, which features the longest lashes, and her pink nude lipstick. These images are simply too awesome to handle.

Here are some more lavish images from us. Look at these!

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hassan Zameer 📸 (@hassanzameerofficial)

This girl is very endearing to us, and her naive appearance makes her seem like a real-life princess. We are smitten with this queen. Maryam Noor frequently posts images of her wedding celebrations.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Osman Pervaiz Mughal 📸 (@opmshoots)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hifsa.Khan.Salon (@hifsa.khan.salon)

Next Story