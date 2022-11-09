Mathira talks about getting plastic surgery

Mathira has steadily but firmly carved out a place for herself in the entertainment sector. She has charmed the audience in every role she has played, whether it be modeling or presenting.

The confident, audacious, and upbeat host has always stood out because she violates the strict standards of the Pakistani entertainment industry with her attitude.

Mathira was at the podcast, and he was very open about what she has done to her appearance. Mathira said that most people think she has had implants put in her back and chest, but she has just put on weight. In 2019, she was in a bad car accident and had to take steroids, which made her gain weight. She said she has had lip fillers, a nose job, and liposuction to shape her body, but that’s all. She said that she is open about her plastic surgery and that she has nothing to hide.

