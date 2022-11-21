Advertisement
Max George cannot stop raving about Maisie Smith: “I look up to her”

Articles
Max George and Maisie Smith open up about their relationship

  • Max George and Maisie Smith went public with their relationship in September.
  • Maisie stated that dating Max was the “greatest decision” she had ever made.
  • The couple has been sharing photos of themselves on various sunny vacations.
Max George and Maisie Smith are in a romantic relationship. The new pair has discussed their connection, and it is vitally essential to know.

The Wanted star, 34, and the EastEnders actress, 21, went public with their relationship in September, and the couple has appeared inseparable ever since.

Sharing photos of themselves on various sunny vacations, the couple has not been hesitant about expressing their affection and has finally revealed their unexpected romance.

When asked if their age gap concerns them, Maisie responded, “People ask me: ‘Do you notice it?’ and I never have. We’re so like-minded. I’ve got friends in their 30s and 40s. You connect with who you connect with.”

Max added: “It never enters my mind. Maisie has already done so many things that I’m in awe of – I look up to her.”

Gushing about how supportive Max is, she said: “When I get off a train, Max will be standing on the platform with a bouquet of flowers and I feel like I’m in a movie. It’s every girl’s dream and I’ve found it in Max.”

Maisie stated that dating the member of The Wanted was the “greatest decision” she had ever made.

