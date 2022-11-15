Advertisement
Edition: English
Maya Ali looks exquisitely stunning in new poses
Maya Ali is a Pakistani actress who began her career as a television presenter in 2011. She is the best actress who has appeared in both dramas and big-budget films.

Maya Ali shared her new breathtaking clicks in a gorgeous look. The starlet always came up with sparkling looks and showcased something trendy.

She has one of the most aesthetically pleasing Instagram feeds we’ve seen, consisting of a mix of her work and her personal life, the style diva always has something new to share with her fans. She captioned her post, “Her soul is fierce, Her heart is brave, Her mind is strong.”

Take a look at the photos below:
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

The pictures quickly amassed thousands of reactions in hours as her fans are truly amazed by her beauty.

On the other hand, Maya Ali received the “Pakistani Actress of the Year Award” at Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA) 2022. At this year’s Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards the Mann Mayal actress stole the show with her beauty and style.

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


