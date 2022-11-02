Advertisement
Maya Ali named as the recipient of "Pakistani Actress Of The Year" award by DIAFA

The Pakistani Actress of the Year Award was given to Lollywood actress Maya Ali at this year’s Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA).

This award appears to have been introduced at the show for the first time this year. Sajal Aly won the International Icon Award in 2020, and Mahira Khan won the International Recognition Award the year before.

Last year, Sheheryar Munawar and the Mann Mayal actress made a triumphant return to our television screens in Pehli Si Mohabbat. She will next be seen with Bilal Ashraf in a drama serial and with Emmad Irfani in the movie Aasmaan Bolay Ga.

The DIAFAs for this year will take held on November 4 in Dubai. At the ceremony, awards were also handed to international celebrities like Michael Morrone of 365 Days, film director Song Yinxi, French vocalist Gims, Armenian musician Ivetta Mukuchian, and others.

Maya recently appeared in Parey Hut Love, Pehli Si Muhabbat, and Jo Bichar Gaye.

