“Measure of a Man,” the soul-stirring track from “Devotion”

“Devotion” is a film about brotherhood, sacrifice, and the definition of a man.

J.D. Dillard tells the true tale of navy officers Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner.

Chanda Dancy’s soul-stirring soundtrack contributes to Devotion’s uniqueness.

Advertisement

Devotion, the name of the song that is exclusively reveal today, is a film about brotherhood, sacrifice, and the definition of a man that takes place during the Korean War.

The tragic aerial battle epic by J.D. Dillard, which will debut in theatres the following week, tells the true tale of navy officers Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner.

In addition to Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell’s outstanding performances, Chanda Dancy’s soul-stirring soundtrack contributes to Devotion’s uniqueness.

In order to tease “Measure of a Man,” which would be included on the album, Lakeshore Records released it ahead of its official release date of November 18th.

Original Motion Picture: Devotion The film’s epically passionate and expressive orchestral music by actor Hugh Dancy, which encapsulates the intensity and high-flying action of the movie, will be included on twenty-nine tracks of the soundtrack, which will be available digitally starting tomorrow. Dancy provided a message on her work on Devotion along with the music exclusive, saying:

“Love is everlasting – love for your friends, love for your family, love for country and love for your fellow human. That is the true meaning of Devotion, and I wanted the score to reflect that. From the elation of flight in “The Lighthouse”, to tender love for a wife in “A Gift For Daisy”, true friendship in “Be There For Them”, duty to country in “Procedure”, and the very essence of standing up and showing up for others in “Measure Of A Man”, I hope to give the listener a sense of these emotions, and in turn, a glimpse into the lives of Jesse Brown, Daisy Brown, Tom Hudner, and the aviators of U.S. Navy VFA-32.”

Advertisement

Devotion, based on the best-selling book of the same name by Adam Makos, was written by Jake Crane and Jonathan A. H. Stewart. It relates the story of Tom Hudner, a fellow pilot, and Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator in US Navy history, played by Jonathan Majors (Glen Powell). Their narrative is one of brave sacrifices, enduring friendship, and most importantly, commitment. It lies at the heart of the tragedies of the Korean War.

Devotion also includes Christina Jackson, Joe Jonas, Marty Goode, Thomas Sadoski, Serinda Swan, Daren Kagasoff, Nick Hargrove, and Spencer Neville in addition to Majors and Powell. Just in time for Thanksgiving, the movie opens in theatres on November 23, but you may start listening to the score as early as November 18.

Get a first listen to “Measure of a Man” below while you wait for Devotion—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack to arrive tomorrow.

Also Read Hilarie Burton calls out Candace Caeron; Jeffrey Dean defends her Hilarie Burton responded to Candace Cameron Bure's comments on "traditional marriage". Jeffrey...

Advertisement