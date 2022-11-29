Meera reveals all of her beauty secrets in recent video

Meera Jee is an actress who has maintained her popularity over the course of her career. While Meera Jee makes a fantastic leading lady in Pakistani movies and has worked on television projects as well, she is actually better recognized for her controversy. If Meera Jee is married or not, whether Michele Morrone approached her or not, and whether or not she has a beef with Mahira Khan will likely never be known, but there is no denying Meera Jee’s beauty.

Recently, the Baaji actress attended the Lux Style Awards 2022, where she was questioned about her beauty secret. People are surely curious about Meera’s secrets because she has kept her appearance throughout the year.

Being decent, kind, and “Pakeeza,” according to Meera, is what makes a person look beautiful on the outside. And that’s the sole reason she looks as stunning as she does.

Here is what she said:

