Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Meera reveals all of her beauty secrets in recent video

Meera reveals all of her beauty secrets in recent video

Articles
Advertisement
Meera reveals all of her beauty secrets in recent video

Meera reveals all of her beauty secrets in recent video

Advertisement

Meera Jee is an actress who has maintained her popularity over the course of her career. While Meera Jee makes a fantastic leading lady in Pakistani movies and has worked on television projects as well, she is actually better recognized for her controversy. If Meera Jee is married or not, whether Michele Morrone approached her or not, and whether or not she has a beef with Mahira Khan will likely never be known, but there is no denying Meera Jee’s beauty.

Recently, the Baaji actress attended the Lux Style Awards 2022, where she was questioned about her beauty secret. People are surely curious about Meera’s secrets because she has kept her appearance throughout the year.

Being decent, kind, and “Pakeeza,” according to Meera, is what makes a person look beautiful on the outside. And that’s the sole reason she looks as stunning as she does.

Here is what she said:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by showbizspy (@showbizspy_)

Also Read

Meera throws a surprise for Resham
Meera throws a surprise for Resham

Resham and Meera's friendship dates back to the 1990s. In a recent...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samantha Ruth responds as producers call her 'next Mahanati'
Samantha Ruth responds as producers call her 'next Mahanati'
Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan turn out to be workout buddies
Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan turn out to be workout buddies
Warwick Davis channelled his Mark Hamill's performance in 'Willow'
Warwick Davis channelled his Mark Hamill's performance in 'Willow'
Hansika Motwani danced at her pre-wedding ceremony
Hansika Motwani danced at her pre-wedding ceremony
Patricia Arquette reveals pressure from Hollywood to look young
Patricia Arquette reveals pressure from Hollywood to look young
'The Midnight Club' season 2 plans after cancellation
'The Midnight Club' season 2 plans after cancellation
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story