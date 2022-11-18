Meera throws a surprise for Resham

Resham and Meera’s friendship dates back to the 1990s.

In a recent viral video, Meera surprised Resham with a thoughtful gift.

Resham was most recently seen in Swaarangi while Meera appeared in Aks, Wujood and Shor Sharab.

Resham and Meera, both seasoned Pakistani actors, are well-known for their close relationship, as they have been industry peers and close friends for years.

Meera was observed showering her best friend with affection by bringing a gift from her vacation to the United States. In the video, the actress from Baaji presented the actress from Sangam with a gift, which she then helped her unwrap and wear.

Netizens praised the sisterly closeness and affection between the actresses of yesteryear, praising the fact that despite the divas’ grandeur and celebrity, they have managed to stay in touch and shower each other with gifts.

Resham and Meera exchanged charming words with one another.

Resham was most recently seen in Pehla Pehla Pyaar, Tarap, and Swaarangi and is currently working on The Trial.

In contrast, Meera appeared in the films Aks, Wujood, Shor Sharab, Jackpot, Baaji, and Parey Hut Love.

