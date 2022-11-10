Meg Donnelly: ‘Supernatural’ faces may appear in season 1 finale

The prequel to Supernatural will premiere in October.

Jensen Ackles and his wife Danneel have said they’ll introduce new characters.

Meg Donnelly says the Season 1 finale might introduce more well-known actors.

Fans are interested in finding out when crossover characters will appear in The Winchesters, the prequel to Supernatural on The CW.

Longtime fans have been eagerly awaiting news about the arrival of characters from what Jensen Ackles has referred to as “the mothership” ever since the series’ initial development was revealed back in June 2021.

Ackles and his wife Danneel Ackles have both stated that they would take the chance to introduce new characters or even well-known actors to the series.

In fact, we learned that Richard Speight Jr., who played the archangel Gabriel aka Loki, would appear in the series in late October.

Meg Donnelly, the star of The Winchesters, recently told E! News that the Season 1 finale of the show might introduce some more well-known characters to viewers.

Speaking about the possibility, the actress who plays Mary Campbell, the matriarch of the Winchester family, says that specifics have been kept “secret” from cast members but adds that if the on-set rumours are true, we can anticipate that the final episode will be “really epic.”

There would be “lots of fights, lots of drama, and a lot of guests, apparently,” she added in jest. When questioned about the identity of those guests, Donnelly responded that she “believes” some members of the original series will appear.

It has been unclear how the production would be able to incorporate characters from the original series because The Winchesters takes place in 1972, roughly thirty years before the initial events of Supernatural.

However, time travel is very much a possibility, as any Supernatural fan will know, so anyone could burst through the doors.

Along with discussing the show’s debut season finale, Donnelly also discussed a touching conversation she and Drake Rodger had with Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan from Supernatural.

Donnelly revealed that Morgan was giving Rodger advice about the character, which he created, as Rodger plays the younger John Winchester, the patriarch of the family.

In reference to the star of The Walking Dead’s down-to-earth demeanour, Donnelly said that he “was basically like, Hey, listen. It’s all yours.

I want you to enjoy yourself. The best years of your life are about to begin, so excuse us while we go get some tissues.

The Winchesters tells the tale of how Mary Campbell (Donnelly) and John Winchester (Rodger) met and began to form the renown demon-hunting clan. Jojo Fleites, Nida Khurshid, Bianca Kajlich, Demetria McKinney, and Tom Welling also appear in the series, and Ackles returns as the story’s narrator Dean Winchester.

It sounds like The Winchesters’ Season 1 finale is not one to be missed, even though it might not start airing on The CW for a full season.

See the trailer for the programme down below.

