Megan Barton-Hanson appears in misleading ad

The British Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) concluded that Megan Barton-Hanson’s advertisement for a Turkish dentistry company was “misleading”.

Megan Barton-Hanson released a video on Instagram in which she received dental treatment.

The reality television personality landed at an airport and stood in front of Dental Centre Turkey. Megan closed the film by drinking and smiling against the firm’s logo after receiving therapy.

Also on Instagram, Dental Centre Turkey commented, “a pleasure to assist the star in replacing her old restorations with luminous crowns/full veneers, using the latest in digital dentistry and advanced smile design.”

Megan claimed on social media that she was "very pleased" with her new teeth.

The ASA confirmed a complaint against Dental Centre Turkey and stated that it had “misleadingly inferred” that it had “performed dental work” and operated the clinics featured in the adverts.

ASA determined that Dental Care Turkey is not a dental clinic, but rather acts as a “facilitator” for autonomous clinics.

