Meghan Markle and Prince Harry still have romantic dates

In Ojai, California, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen having a quiet night together.

The royal couple almost didn’t get noticed when they went out because their kids, Lilibet and Archie, were not with them.

The Dutchess is about 20 miles from the couple’s family home in Santa Barbara.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are both working on big projects and taking care of Lilibet and Archie, but they still found time for a date in California.

Harry and Meghan were all smiles as they enjoyed some time outside of their Montecito home and ate at The Dutchess, a bakery, café, and restaurant with a name that fits.

The Dutchess is about 20 miles from the couple’s family home in Santa Barbara. It was named after the restaurant’s first oven.

It looks like Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, set up the date because she may have promised Meghan and Harry that she would watch their kids while they were gone.