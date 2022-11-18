Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docs debut in December

Documentary series about Duke and Duchess of Sussex will debut on Netflix in December.

Liz Garbus directed the docuseries, which was nominated for an Oscar.

In October, Meghan gave a small preview of some of the content that viewers might anticipate seeing.

The new royal couple, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will soon be available to stream on Netflix.

Royal Sources has discovered that the long-awaited documentary series about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which was directed by Liz Garbus, who was nominated for an Academy Award, will debut on a streaming service in the month of December.

In September of 2020, Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, became the first royal couple to sign a multi-year contract with Netflix. According to a report published by The New York Times at the time, the production hub of the California-based couple, which would later be given the name Archewell Productions, would produce only documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows, and children’s programming for the widely used platform.

During an interview in October with Variety, Meghan gave a small preview of some of the content that viewers might anticipate seeing in the docuseries.

“It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it,” Meghan said of working with Garbus. “But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”

