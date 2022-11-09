Meghan Markle concerned about her children’s future

Meghan Markle discussed her plans for raising her children Archie and Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex said she is reevaluating her parenting style.

She wants her children to become more “self-sufficient”.

Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, discussed her plans for raising her children Archie and Lilibet in the most recent edition of her Archetypes podcast featuring Melody Hobson.

Meghan appears to be concerned about the future of her children since she is reevaluating her parenting style for their sake.

The Duchess of Sussex disclosed that she is reconsidering her parenting style in order to help Archie and Lilibet become more “self-sufficient.”

Hobson also shared a story about how she found an orthodontist, saying: “I have to rethink my parenting style,” Markle, 41, said in response. “If that’s what yields you, then I’ve really got to up my game with our kids being self-sufficient.”

Meghan, who voted in Tuesday’s midterm elections in California, added, “What’s so great about the orthodontist story is, if you look at that training, that you’re getting by default at 12, 11 years old, however old you are, to know that you’re asking for what you need, and figuring out a way to get it, and it’s working.”

Meghan continued: “As you get older, when you’re not this 11 or 12 year old and you’re growing into a woman, that same understanding of knowing what you want, asking for what you need, that can sometimes be thrown back in your face, as though you’re being difficult or something.”

