Meghan Markle faced ‘disgusting and very real’ threats, says former police officer

Neil Basu is the former head of counter-terrorism for the Metropolitan Police.

He disclosed that the far-right posed a number of grave and real threats against the royal couple.

“I saw some of these threats firsthand while the Sussexes were working royals,” he said.

Neil Basu, the former head of counter-terrorism for the Metropolitan Police, has disclosed that the far-right posed a number of grave and real threats against Meghan Markle.

While speaking with the media he talked about “disgusting and very real” threats that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle endure.

Omid Scobie, Meghan, and Harry’s biographer responded to his statement by saying, “I saw some of these threats firsthand while the Sussexes were working royals.”

“I have written about them in numerous report. For those who have scoffed about ongoing security matters, the following from Met Police’s former head of counter-terrorism should be illuminating,” he remarked while sharing an interview tape with Neil Basu.

Harry and Meghan are presently residing in California with their two children following their retirement from royal duties.

