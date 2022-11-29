Meghan Markle Faced ‘Disgusting and Very Real’ Threats

William visits the JFK Library and Museum.

William visits the JFK Library and Museum. The Earth shot Prize was inspired by President Kennedy’s Moonshot programme.

Friday’s Earth shot Prize ceremony will feature a star-studded lineup. Rami Malek, Catherine O’Hara, and Shailene Woodley will present awards. Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox, Ellie Goulding, and Chloe x Halle will perform. Prince William will close the Earthshot Prize as previous year.

Kate and William visited New York City in 2014. They respect Americans’ excitement for their homecoming and hope to meet as many as possible.

Prince William launched the Earth shot Prize Awards to foster optimism about climate change and environmental issues. A source claimed the prince and princess are “excited to bring that to the U.S.”

“It’s the Prince’s Super Bowl moment,” an insider added. “He looks forward to using the platform each year to highlight planet-saving programmes.”

Dec. 4 is Earth shot Prize night on PBS.

