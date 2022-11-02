Advertisement
  Meghan Markle has been regarded as having a "maniacal desire to be perfect"
Meghan Markle has been regarded as having a “maniacal desire to be perfect”

Meghan Markle has been regarded as having a “maniacal desire to be perfect”

Meghan Markle has been regarded as having a “maniacal desire to be perfect”

Meghan Markle

  In the 55-minute podcast, she read the poem out loud.
  "There comes a time in the life of a woman when her desire to fit in with the crowd dissolves."
  "When her manic compulsion to be perfect vaporizes, and when her obsession to be popular eviscerates."
Meghan Markle recently wrote a poem that shed some light on her crazy need to “be perfect.”

For those who don’t know, Meghan’s podcast, Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom, had several guests on this episode, including Sophie Trudeau, the First Lady of Canada, actor Pamela Adlon, and Saturday Night Live comedian Sam Jay.

In the 55-minute podcast, she read the poem out loud, and it says, “There comes a time in the life of a woman when her desire to fit in with the crowd dissolves.”

“When her manic compulsion to be perfect vaporizes, and when her obsession to be popular eviscerates.”

It was also in response to Dr. Shefali’s admissions, which, according to the Daily Mail, show that he is a liar. “We have fallen into this trap that we, as a modern woman, can do anything.” “Now, that sounds like a liberating message, but it’s not so liberating; I would go as far as to say it is toxic.”

“We are falling into these misguided beliefs about who we should be, these personas of perfectionism and the grandiose delusion that we can do it all.”

“The pendulum swings the other way to great self-abnegation, loathing, and shame; that’s the other side of that pendulum.”

