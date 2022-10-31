Meghan Markle made Kate Middleton have to “step up her game”

Royal experts say that Kate felt threatened by the popularity of the actress who used to be on Suits.

Meghan was the “breakout star” of the foursome.

“That was a wake-up moment for William and Kate when they realised that Meghan was very impressive.

Kate Middleton, one of the most popular royals, is said to have changed her plan after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding in 2018.

The author of The New Royals, Katie Nicholl, says in her book:

“The Cambridges had already signalled their intention to be more than ‘ornamental royals’ and had, along with Harry, made a huge success of their mental health campaign, Heads Together. But Meghan was the “breakout star” of the foursome.

She kept saying, “She was polished, passionate, and funny, using all her TV-honed skills to present her case.”

"That was a wake-up moment for William and Kate when they realised that Meghan was very impressive, very confident, and very capable."

The parents of three kids reportedly realised that if they wanted to be more famous than Meghan, they had to “step up their game.”

Getting married into the royal family is never easy, but since she married William in 2011, the Princess of Wales has been one of the most loved members of the firm.

Kate Middleton helped the late Queen by going to events, going on tours, and taking on patronages. She also found a way to show her own interests through her charity work. Now that the late Queen has died, Kate Middleton has gone back to work for the new monarch, King Charles.