Meghan Markle nominated for People’s Choice Award by Spotify Podcast

Kim Kardashian podcast leaves behind Meghan’s ‘Archetypes’
Kim Kardashian's podcast topped the Spotify US podcast chart. The show titled...
Wednesday, the official Spotify Podcasts Twitter account encouraged the public to vote for Archetypes of Meghan Markle as The Pop Podcast of 2022 for the People’s Choice Award.
🗣 Final day to vote #Archetypes The Pop Podcast of 2022 for the #PeoplesChoiceAwards ⤵️https://t.co/VK70d9fXfA pic.twitter.com/KnW7pWHNTl
— Spotify Podcasts 🎙 (@spotifypodcasts) November 9, 2022
Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, hosts the podcast and has invited Serena Williams and Mariah Carey to appear.
The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex are residing in California with their two children after stepping down from their official duties.
The couple fled the United Kingdom to live independently and financially. Harry is scheduled to release his eagerly awaited memoir in January next year.
