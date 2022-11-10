Meghan Markle nominated for People’s Choice Award by Spotify Podcast

The Spotify podcast by Meghan Markle, Archetypes, is up for a People’s Choice Award.

Meghan Markle hosts the podcast and has invited Serena Williams and Mariah Carey to appear.

The podcast will be nominated for The Pop Podcast of 2022.

Wednesday, the official Spotify Podcasts Twitter account encouraged the public to vote for Archetypes of Meghan Markle as The Pop Podcast of 2022 for the People’s Choice Award.

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex are residing in California with their two children after stepping down from their official duties.

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex are residing in California with their two children after stepping down from their official duties.

The couple fled the United Kingdom to live independently and financially. Harry is scheduled to release his eagerly awaited memoir in January next year.