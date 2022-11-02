Meghan Markle reveals that studying for British citizenship was “very difficult”

Meghan Markle says studying for the British citizenship exam was “very difficult”.

Prince Harry “had no idea” about some of the answers, she said.

Meghan’s declaration is peculiar because she was not eligible for British citizenship.

Meghan Markle disclosed on her podcast that studying for the British citizenship exam was “very difficult” and that Prince Harry “had no idea” about some of the answers.

Meghan Markle’s declaration is peculiar, according to Marlene Koinig, an expert on European royalty, because she was not eligible for British citizenship at the time of her marriage.

Koinig said Meghan “had a long process to through and was not a permanent resident of the UK after her marriage.”

She added, “That would take another 2.5 years to get leave to remain.”

