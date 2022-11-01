Meghan Markle talks about Lilibet’s big news

Most of the time, the Duchess of Sussex stays quiet about information about her and Harry’s two kids.

However, she recently talked about how hard it is to be a parent and shared some big news about Lilibet.

Harry’s wife also told what was going on with her son, saying: “Archie is just over three years old,

In the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, Meghan Markle surprised her fans by talking about her daughter Lilibet and son Archie in new ways.

Lili just started walking. “She’s a year and a couple of months old,” Meghan said with a big smile.

She kept saying: “The morning rush, I’m sure it’ll only get more chaotic as they get older, but for me it’s both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs…”

“Then half an hour later, Archie’s up. I start doing his lunchbox right before he’s up. Then I’m getting her a little nibble, and my husband’s helping me get him downstairs.”

Meghan said: “I make breakfast for all three of them; it’s very important to me. I love doing it. It just feels like it’s the greatest way to start the morning, and then it’s like feeding all of the dogs. It feels like a whirlwind. ”