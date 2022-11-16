Meghan Markle talks about the advice she got before her wedding

“She told me, “I know your life is changing, but please don’t stop being an activist.”

Before her wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle is sharing a message she got from a “very, very influential and inspiring woman.”

The Duchess of Sussex had Jameela Jamil, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Ilana Glazer on a new episode of her Archetypes podcast on Tuesday. They talked about why women who get involved in politics often get criticised. At the end of the episode, Meghan talked about some advice she got “just a few days” before her wedding in May 2018 from “a very, very influential and inspiring woman,” but she didn’t say who it was because she wants to keep her privacy.

“She told me, “I know your life is changing, but please don’t stop being an activist.” Meghan, who is 41, said, “Don’t give up because it means so much to women and girls.”

“”Yes, but because she instructed me to,” she replied. “Maybe telling each other what matters makes a difference. Group safety. But numbers also matter.”

Meghan was a young feminist. She criticised a P&G ad that solely depicted women using Ivory dish soap. “Kids shouldn’t assume mom does everything.

She joined Prince William and Kate Middleton at an event to urge people to listen to women.

She mentioned this during the 2018 Royal Foundation Forum. “I disagree because women don’t need to discover their voices; they need to utilise them and be listened to.”