Meghan Markle watches The Real Housewives, but she’s not a Bravolebrity.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, hosted Andy Cohen, Trevor Noah, and Judd Apatow for her Archetypes podcast. Meghan and her guests discussed the labels that keep women back in a session titled “Man-ifesting a Cultural Shift.”

Meghan was a “big fan” of Watch What Happens Live before Suits made her famous. Meghan joked that despite seeing paths twice years before filming, she couldn’t get on Bravo’s late-night talk show.

“I was such a Housewives fan at the time that I couldn’t get on your show, Andy!” SHE LAUGHED

Radio Andy host joked that not having her on was “the worst blunder in 13 years of the show” but made for a “wonderful tale” before they moved on to The Real Housewives.

“Do you watch The Housewives? We’ve been wanting to know, “Executive producer Cohen inquired.

“I’ll be honest. When my life’s turmoil was enough, I stopped watching The Housewives.” Meghan responded when Cohen said “others’.”

“I understand why it was popular. Because you started with Orange County and I’m from California, it seemed familiar but strange “Real Housewives of Orange County debuted in 2006.

“Almost of my friends still watch it, and I ask, “Why?” Drama! It’s fun. Their entertainment, “said. “It’s also long-running, so it’s familiar. You’re an empire builder.”

Cohen said fans “enjoy criticizing human behavior” and the show provides a guilt-free method to “gossip about people who aren’t actually our friends.” “As we battle this season with archetypes and how restrictive they are, are we exploring allowing women to be themselves? As difficult, multilayered, humorous, ridiculous, etc. Or, by constructing female caricatures in Housewives, are we supporting archetypes? “She questioned.

Meghan referred to the popularity of the 11-franchise series, which has cast hundreds of women. “People believed Andy should add another,” she chuckled.

“What then? Because you must have heard that everyone thinks you should join the Beverly Hills Housewives since you relocated to the U.S. She’s not joining Beverly Hills Housewives.”

Meghan giggled. “She’s busy. Meghan Markle What? Good. I never sought to fan the flames because I thought, “No way.”” Cohen responds.

Meghan joked, “You mean this is my RHOM audition? When?” Cohen said no audition was needed “We’ll focus on you. So?”

Meghan: “No reality show.” “It’s hilarious. No way! Beverly Hills? I didn’t know.”

Netflix’s docuseries about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will air in December. Meghan and Harry, 38, signed a Netflix contract in September 2020. The California-based couple’s production hub, Archewell Productions, would create documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows, and children’s programming for the popular platform.

Meghan discussed the docuseries with Variety in October.

Meghan said of working with Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus on the Netflix special, “It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story, even if it may not be the way we would have told it.” “But we’re not saying that. Our narrative will be told through someone else’s eyes.”

