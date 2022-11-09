Advertisement
Meghan Markle Urges Americans to Vote on Election Day

Meghan Markle Urges Americans to Vote on Election Day

Meghan Markle Urges Americans to Vote on Election Day

Meghan Markle Urges Americans to Vote on Election Day

  • The photo accompanied a “Vote” press release urging Americans to vote.
  • The statement included suggestions for individuals voting in person, including checking polling site, carrying the correct ID, and examining the ballot. 
  • Meghan, 41, was the first contemporary royal to vote in the 2020 election.
The Duchess of Sussex smiles in a new picture released on her Archewell blog on Election Day. The photo accompanied a “Vote” press release urging Americans to vote.

“Americans vote today. Vote now! “saying, Text ARCHEWELL to 26797 to locate your voting place.

The statement included suggestions for individuals voting in person, including checking polling site, carrying the correct ID, and examining the ballot. Meghan, 41, was the first contemporary royal to vote in the 2020 election.

The duchess “voted” but would to say whether she voted early or locally in California, where she and Prince Harry reside with their children.

Meghan and Harry, 38, have been watching the 2020 election season carefully, a friend said. “They’re excitedly anticipating the election results,” a buddy added.

“Every four years, we’re told, ‘This is our most important election.’ This isn’t. Our ideals and views are heard when we vote.” Prince Harry has never voted in a U.K. election, but he made a non-partisan intervention to prevent nasty internet behavior.

“As November approaches, we must resist hate speech, disinformation, and internet negativity,” he stated. What we consume, see, and do online affects us all.

Meghan Markle votes in the midterm elections in California and shares a “I voted” sticker
Meghan Markle votes in the midterm elections in California and shares a “I voted” sticker

Harry also voted for his wife because he and she worked together...

