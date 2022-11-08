Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle votes in the midterm elections in California and shares a “I voted” sticker

Meghan Markle votes in the midterm elections in California and shares a “I voted” sticker

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle votes in the midterm elections in California and shares a “I voted” sticker

Meghan Markle votes

Advertisement
  • Harry also voted for his wife because he and she worked together to help other voters with “checklists and reminders.
  • Harry couldn’t vote because he isn’t a legal US citizen.
  • His wife Meghan, on the other hand, was born and raised in California, so she was proud to vote for her favourite candidate.
Advertisement

Meghan Markle, who is married to Prince Harry, was proud to show off her “I voted” sticker after voting in Tuesday’s midterm elections in California.

Fans were amazed when the Duchess of Sussex put a picture of herself on the website for her Archewell Foundation while wearing an “I voted” sticker.

Advertisement

Harry also voted for his wife because he and she worked together to help other voters with “checklists and reminders.”

Omid Scobie, a friend of Meghan’s and a royal biographer, also tweeted the picture and told people to check out the Archewell “voter checklist.”

Harry couldn’t vote because he isn’t a legal US citizen. His wife Meghan, on the other hand, was born and raised in California, so she was proud to vote for her favourite candidate.

Also Read

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle allegedly “cashed in” on their royal links to the Queen
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle allegedly “cashed in” on their royal links to the Queen

royal author says that Queen Elizabeth III took action against Prince Harry...

Since the Sussexes left the royal family, there are eight places in Santa Barbara where people can vote in person.

Advertisement

By getting involved in US politics, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have caused a lot of controversy. Last year, Meghan even called Senators out of the blue.

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story