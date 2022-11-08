Meghan Markle votes in the midterm elections in California and shares a “I voted” sticker

Harry also voted for his wife because he and she worked together to help other voters with “checklists and reminders.

Harry couldn’t vote because he isn’t a legal US citizen.

His wife Meghan, on the other hand, was born and raised in California, so she was proud to vote for her favourite candidate.

Meghan Markle, who is married to Prince Harry, was proud to show off her “I voted” sticker after voting in Tuesday’s midterm elections in California.

Fans were amazed when the Duchess of Sussex put a picture of herself on the website for her Archewell Foundation while wearing an “I voted” sticker.

US #ElectionDay is here! Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation has created a voters’ checklist and opened a text service to help people find their polling locations. DETAILS: https://t.co/0h5F9XLDR4 pic.twitter.com/Xxa1rCI8k4 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) November 8, 2022

Omid Scobie, a friend of Meghan’s and a royal biographer, also tweeted the picture and told people to check out the Archewell “voter checklist.”

Since the Sussexes left the royal family, there are eight places in Santa Barbara where people can vote in person.

By getting involved in US politics, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have caused a lot of controversy. Last year, Meghan even called Senators out of the blue.