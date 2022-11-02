Meghan Markle was like “an open book” for Prince William to read

William saw through her, Charles saw through her, and Diana’s brother Charles Spencer saw through her. “

Experts on the royal family say that Prince William knew what kind of person Meghan Markle was as soon as she married Prince Harry.

In a recent interview with the media, royal biographer and author Tom Bower said these things.

The writer started by saying to the host, “Meghan is the person who has dictated this agenda. William saw through her, Charles saw through her, Diana’s brother Charles Spencer saw through her.”

“The couple in Montecito are making their fortune solely by damaging and destroying the royal family to promote their own fortunes and their own prestige and their own brand.”

Before he signed off, he added his own thoughts and said “I don’t think they should be allowed to call themselves Duke and Duchess anymore.”