Megyn Kelly names Meghan Markle a “liar” in her latest podcast

Articles
Megyn Kelly names Meghan Markle a “liar” in her latest podcast

Megyn Kelly & Meghan Markle

  • Megyn said She’s sick of the Suits star bringing up the fact that she married into the British royal family. “
  •   Meghan was called a “liar” when she said that she didn’t know anything about the royal family before she got married. “
Megyn Kelly didn’t like what Meghan Markle said on the most recent episode of her podcast.

Megyn said on her SiriusXM podcast on Tuesday that she’s sick of the Suits star bringing up the fact that she married into the British royal family.

“There seems to be no limit to their appetite for ripping on the royals, to whom they owe all of their fame and literally most of their fortune,” a journalist said.

Megyn said that less than 22 percent of people in the UK are like Meghan.

 Meghan was called a “liar” when she said that she didn’t know anything about the royal family before she got married.

“We get it. “You bagged the gorilla,” Kelly said. “Congratulations! You got the big bear. “You want us to know.”

