Mehmooda Bashir Khanum mother of Bushra Ansari passes away.

Bushra Ansari reveals the details of her beauty drips
The iconic Pakistani performer Bushra Ansari’s mother, Mehmooda Bashir Khanum, passed away on Tuesday.
“My beautiful mother mehmooda khanam just left us..went through a long miserable time on bed..she will meet my beloved sister sumbul…alvida mere piaree ammi jan..” the actor wrote in a social media post.
Earlier, the mother of Bushra Ansari and the widow of well-known author and journalist Ahmed Bashir was in critical condition.
Before death, Mahmooda Begum received flowers from the Chief Minister, who also wished for her quick recovery. On the Chief Minister’s orders, the Punjab government also dispatched a specialist physician who examined the patient.
