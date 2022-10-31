Memoir of prince Harry could be best-selling but Britons might not like it

Advertisement
  • Some royal pundits view Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claim as hypocritical.
  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to capitalize on their A-list position as members of the royal family.
  • Harry will publish a tell-all memoir early in 2023.
Some royal pundits view Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claim that they left the royal jobs to become “financially independent” as hypocritical.

According to critics, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to capitalize on their A-list position as members of the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stated in a stunning statement that they desired “space to focus on the next chapter” when they decided to leave their royal positions in 2020. However, it appears that they are still clinging to the past and cashing in on their royal status by avoiding the Firm.

Harry, who lives in self-imposed exile following his turbulent departure from the British royal family, will publish a tell-all memoir early in 2019. In addition to the estimated $20 million book deal, Harry and Meghan have reportedly struck lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Harry’s book could be a best-seller, but some royal insiders believe the Duke’s undertaking has become hazardous. It may not be well received by the British population.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were told to be "warmer"
"The brand new team that are advising Harry and Meghan want the...

