Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja viral girl shares her latest pictures

Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja viral girl shares her latest pictures

Articles
Advertisement
Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja viral girl shares her latest pictures

‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’ girl another dance video goes viral

Advertisement

Popular girl Ayesha, who became viral overnight from her dance video performance, recently posted a number of images of herself on Instagram.

Ayesha’s seductive dance performance to the classic song Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja by Lata Mangeshkar went viral online. She instantly became well-known in Pakistan after igniting the internet.

Undoubtedly, Pakistani social media users are glued to their devices as they watch the TikTok girl. Over a million people have already liked her original video on the photo-sharing website. Similar circumstances apply to her most recent adorable photos, which are gaining popularity online.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by AYESHA (@oyee_ayesha)

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, the young girl can be seen dancing in the video to a version of Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja by Lata Mangeshkar.

Also Read

Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja: Who is that girl in the viral dance video?
Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja: Who is that girl in the viral dance video?

A Pakistani girl's freestyle dance to the late Lata Mangeshkar's legendary song,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Anthony Ramos Rides in '90s-Set Transformers Sequel Trailer
Anthony Ramos Rides in '90s-Set Transformers Sequel Trailer
Warner Bros. Television seeks DC-Branded animation on Amazon
Warner Bros. Television seeks DC-Branded animation on Amazon
Meghan Markle was right about royal racism?
Meghan Markle was right about royal racism?
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Makkah
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Makkah
Shah Rukh Khan spotted performing Umrah in Mecca
Shah Rukh Khan spotted performing Umrah in Mecca
Dominic West responds to criticism he's 'too attractive to portray Charles'
Dominic West responds to criticism he's 'too attractive to portray Charles'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story