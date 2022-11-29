Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja viral girl shares her latest pictures

Popular girl Ayesha, who became viral overnight from her dance video performance, recently posted a number of images of herself on Instagram.

Ayesha’s seductive dance performance to the classic song Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja by Lata Mangeshkar went viral online. She instantly became well-known in Pakistan after igniting the internet.

Undoubtedly, Pakistani social media users are glued to their devices as they watch the TikTok girl. Over a million people have already liked her original video on the photo-sharing website. Similar circumstances apply to her most recent adorable photos, which are gaining popularity online.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by AYESHA (@oyee_ayesha) Advertisement

For the uninitiated, the young girl can be seen dancing in the video to a version of Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja by Lata Mangeshkar.

Also Read Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja: Who is that girl in the viral dance video? A Pakistani girl's freestyle dance to the late Lata Mangeshkar's legendary song,...