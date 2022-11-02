Advertisement
MGK compares fame to narcotics

MGK compares fame to narcotics

  • Kelly shares his thoughts on fame in an interview.
  • MGK says he’s experienced both the greatest highs and “lowest lows” of being famous.
  • MGK gave a dark description of what is left in his eyes when fame is no longer.
Gun Machine Kelly reveals receiving praise and admiration from the public is similar to using a narcotic. Find out his thoughts on the “greatest highs” and “lowest lows” of becoming a successful musician.

MGK, actual name Colson Baker, related his experience with fame to that of Cole, a budding musician who is negotiating a difficult relationship with success, in his Taurus movie. Being famous has both a good side and a terrible side, as MGK acknowledged in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that was published on Nov. 1—something he didn’t always understand as a youngster.

He noted of celebrities, “When I was a kid and I was watching them, I was like, ‘Go f–k yourself. I’m broke and I have no life and I want what you have. And I would do whatever it takes to have what you have. And your problems, I would do whatever to have that.’ And to an extent, that kid is right, because this life is beautiful—the highs are the highest highs. But I will not front that—the lows are the lowest lows.”

Machine Gun Kelly compared having celebrity status as an artist to having a drug addiction, where one is continually seeking the high of acceptance and achievement.

“I can’t explain what it is like every day when you wake up, there’s screams for you. And then I’ve lived those years when the screams stopped. And you’re like, ‘Nah, I need my drug,'” he said. “And then you’ve lost it and you feel like, ‘Oh, my God, will I never hear those screams again?’ And then the screams come back and then now what am I doing? Scared like a motherf–ker that I won’t hear those screams again one day when I wake up.”

The 32-year-old gave a dark description of what is left in his eyes when fame is no longer.

“You can’t get that drug anymore, and it really is over because you’re old and you’re not hot to people anymore and there’s the next person who’s coming up with their s–t,” he said. “What do you do? Probably want to blow your f–king brains out because there’s no way to achieve that again.”

MGK pointed out that the movie Taurus portrays this idea of fame’s negative aspects. And Cole, portrayed by MGK, shows a person with Peter Pan syndrome who has a “Wendy” kind of character (called Ilana, played by Maddie Hasson) by his side.

MGK seems to imply throughout the conversation that his “Wendy” is his fiancée Megan Fox in real life. He is pursuing more while also pursuing those shouts of victory.

“What I want to be is a great friend and a great father and a great man to my lady and still be able to find some way where I can have this dream,” he said. “I don’t want to be the most successful man and be lonely and look like a certain motherf–ker does right now. And then I also don’t want to lose the screams.”

Also Read

Megan Fox shows love to Machine Gun Kelly on his Instagram Post
Megan Fox shows love to Machine Gun Kelly on his Instagram Post

Megan Mulligan commented on her fiance's Instagram post about starting a family....

Next Story